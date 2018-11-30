‘Game of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Debuts Pink Hairdo After Wrapping Filming

A girl has no name, and Maisie Williams apparently has no reservations when it comes to changing up her hair color.

The 21-year-old actress, who plays Arya Stark on the popular HBO drama Game of Thrones, has swapped her naturally brown hair for a new rosy pink hair color now that filming for the series has wrapped. She debuted her new ‘do on Instagram Thursday, giving fans a full 360-degree view of her new locks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first-look at her new look came while Williams lip-synced along to a message about an upcoming GoT experience in Brazil.

Williams had teased her new hairstyle just hours before she made the official debut, sharing a photo to her Instagram Story of herself sitting in front of a mirror at a salon with a towel wrapped around her hair.

Since leaving Game of Thrones, which will debut its eighth and final season this upcoming April, Williams hasn’t been shy when it comes to experimenting with her hair. In August, she cut her shoulder-length tresses to a ’70s-inspired layered look with thick, straight-across bangs.

“new hair, who dis?” the actress captioned the image when showing off her new look.

Williams officially bid GoT and her character Arya farewell in July, when she announced that she had filmed her final scenes. At the time, she took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt goodbye message to the series.

“Goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye Game of Thrones. what a joy i’ve had. here’s to the adventures to come,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “barely,” “im’ma sleep for the next four years,” and “just kidding I don’t sleep.”

Just a month later, she admitted that prior to leaving the set for the final time, she took a single memento to commemorate her time on the series: Arya’s signature brown jacket. First introduced in Season 7 when Arya returned to Westeros following years spent alone after father Ned Stark’s death, Williams said she requested that costume designer Katy Taylor send her the piece in the mail.

“I can imagine it being something that I’m like, ‘Oh, I was on this show once upon a time and this was the jacket I wore,’” she said of her decision to keep the jacket. “And my grandkids being like, ‘Please stop.’”

Fans can catch Williams in the six-episode eighth season, in which Arya will right “her wrongs,” when it premieres in April of 2019. Each episode will reportedly be extended past the hour mark.