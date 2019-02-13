‘Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey Has Fiery Response for Troll Who Insulted Her No-Makeup Look

Lena Headey’s onscreen Game of Thrones counterpart Cersei Lannister may be dubbed the Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, but she is now adding another title to that list: slayer of online trolls.

On Monday, the Game of Thrones star took to Instagram to discuss her new film, Fighting With My Family, which also stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, sharing a make-up free video of herself that led many to praise her au naturel look.

The video was filmed while she was on a plane.

View this post on Instagram @fightingwmyfam 💪💪💪💗💗💗💩🤩🥊🥊🌈😘🙌🔥🤨🤣🤣🥰🥰 A post shared by Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey) on Feb 11, 2019 at 10:16pm PST

Although many fans were quick to applaud the actress for going makeup free, one follower was a bit more critical regarding her choice not to wear makeup.

“Don’t record yourself without makeup again please,” the social media user wrote in the comments section of Headey’s video.

Headey was not about to do a second walk of atonement with passersby yelling “shame.” She immediately channeled her inner Cersei Lannister and responded to the harsh comment.

“I shall continue to not wear make up. Go f— yourself,” she wrote.

Her response was quickly applauded by a number of fans.

“Thank you for not feeling required to wear make up every waking moment! Remember you have done amazing things with that face,” one person wrote.

“Does he know that he is speaking to queen Cersei? Has he lost his sense of fear?” another wrote.

“This is exactly what I love in your posts : you are REAL!! You don’t try to be someone else, you are natural and that’s the most important! If they don’t like, they don’t watch!!” one person commented.

Several of Headey’s Game of Thrones co-stars also applauded her and showed their support for her makeup free look.

“PREACH BEAUTIFUL WOMAN,” Emilia Clarke, who portrays Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, on the popular HBO series chimed in.

Melisandre actress Carice van Houten wrote, “get that too. F— that,” while Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth, commented with a series of pink hearts.

Along with starring in Fighting With My Family, fans can catch Headey in the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, which is set to premiere its final six episodes on April 14.