‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Gwendoline Christie Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo

Gwendoline Christie looks nothing like her Game of Thrones character anymore. Preparing for her upcoming film, The Personal History of David Copperfield, set to premiere in the beginning of 2020, Christie shared a photo of her new look for the movie and it’s a far cry from what fans of her saw in her portrayal of Brienne of Tarth. Sporting darker locks and her signature smize, the 40-year-old actress welcomed fans to the new snap, writing: “HELLO AND WELCOME TO JANE MURDSTONE.”

Fans immediately took the comments section of her two snapshots, not only congratulating her on the upcoming project that is a far venture out from her former role, but shared several remarks on the new look.

One comment on the snapshot by a fan wrote, “Ohhhh, so different but so wonderful.”

Another joked how she’s missing something her Game of Thrones counterpart would always have, “Hmm, something’s missing… perhaps a sword would complete this outfit?”

Christie has been capturing many eyes in recent weeks with her red carpet looks.

Appearing at the opening of the 63rd BFI London Film Festival, Christie sported an outfit that caused quite the response on social media. Her fans were stunned at the look, which was a skin-color patterned gown.

Gwendoline Christie attends the 63rd BFI London Film Festival Opening Night Gala Screening and European Premiere of “The Personal History Of David Copperfield” pic.twitter.com/lPZDkz6VWP — best of gwendoline (@bestofchristie) October 2, 2019

Previously at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards, Christie channeled her Brienne of Tarth role with a red carpet look that resembled something straight out of Game of Thrones.

The dress won over a lot of her fans as they appreciated the nod to the HBO hit show. Christie did not walk away with the hardware for Outstanding Supporting Actress; in fact, none of her other castmates — Sophie Turner, Lena Headey or Maisie Williams — claimed the honor, either.

In regards to her iconic role, Christie told Entertainment Weekly that she will always connect with that character.

“I really have fallen in love with the character,” Christie shared. “I’ve fallen in love with what she represents… She has a strong moral compass and a very deep sensitivity and vulnerability, and I felt she was a special and rare kind of character.”

The Personal History of David Copperfield will follow the story of Copperfield, who is often times said to be based off Charles Dickens, from his early years to the end. It will be based of the Dickens novel from the 1950s.

Playing the role of Copperfield will be Dev Patel, who previously starred in Slumdog Millionaire. The British-American comedy-drama will be written and directed by Armando Iannucci, who was the showrunner of Veep from 2012-2015.