FX Actor Shares Update After Being Hospitalized for Sepsis

Billy Porter is recovering after being hospitalized with a “serious case” of sepsis.

The Pose star, 56, took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that he had been “very ill” over the past few months, but was now on the “road to a full recovery.”

“I’m here, first and foremost, to say happy holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy Kwanzaa, Happy Hanukkah, and everything in between,” the Tony Award-winning actor began his video.

“Some of you may or may not know that I was in the hospital very ill this fall with urosepsis,” Porter continued. “It was not easy. It’s been a very, very challenging four months. And I want everybody to know that I am on the road to a full recovery. I’m not there yet, but I’m on the road to that.”

As the star went on, he grew emotional, saying, “I wanted to thank everybody for yours prayers and your love and sending me all the vibes,” adding that he “felt every single one of them.”

Urosepsis is the body’s life-threatening response when a urinary tract infection (UTI) leads to sepsis, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The medical emergency requires “prompt treatment” because it can lead to tissue damage, organ failure or death. Urosepsis typically happens when a bacterial infection spreads from the bladder and urethra to the kidneys.

“She’s ALIVE!!!” Porter captioned his post, in which he also promoted his new Prime Video musical film Christmas Karma, a modern take on A Christmas Carol. “Proof of life, PTL!!! Thank you all all thought, prayers and healing energy!”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 03: Billy Porter performs onstage during Tectonic Theater Project’s Annual Benefit “A Tectonic Cabaret” at Chelsea Factory on October 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Porter first announced in early September that he had been diagnosed with a “serious case” of sepsis that forced him to withdraw from his Broadway role as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club more than a month early.

Producers revealed in a release at the time that Porter’s doctors “are confident that he will make a full recovery but have advised him to maintain a restful schedule these next couple of weeks.”

“Billy was an extraordinary Emcee, bringing his signature passion and remarkable talent,” added producer Adam Speers for ATG Productions. “We wish Billy a speedy recovery and I look forward to working with him again in the very near future.”