‘Fuller House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Has a New Beau

Jodie Sweetin has found love once again.

The Fuller House star is dating Mescal Wasilewski, she announced after posting a sweet photo collage with her new beau in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“They have been dating since November,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Find someone who you can share this kind of love with… Someone who doesn’t just show you they love you one day a year… Who isn’t afraid to look silly when they tell you they love you… Who doesn’t judge you for your past mistakes, but who wants to build a better future together… Who builds you up and never makes you feel small… Who supports your dreams and hopes and desires, and also has those of their own,” the 36-year-old actress wrote on her caption.

“Who doesn’t put a price tag on your love … Who holds your hand when you’re scared and doesn’t run away … Who loves you, not in spite of your weirdness, but because of it … Who makes you a priority in their life, no matter what,” she continued. “Who doesn’t hold you hostage with their love, but whose side you don’t want to leave because you’re happier when you’re with them … who makes you get shy when they look at you, because the rest of the world stops. That’s the kind of love we all deserve. Anything less isn’t worth it,” she added.

Sweetin filed for legal separation from her ex-husband, Morty Coyle, in June 2013, after less than two years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in August 2016.

In December 2017, the actress was ordered to pay Coyle $2,800 per month in child support until the former couple’s 7-year-old daughter Beatrix Carlin Sweetin-Coyle turns 18, marries, dies or becomes emancipated.

This seems like a lot, but it’s only a fraction of what the former child star makes per month.

Court filings revealed that she makes an average of $43,614 each month, mostly due to her role on the incredibly successful Full House revival series.

This legal win for Coyle ends a months-long legal dispute between the two parties. Coyle alleged that Sweetin was earning around $700,000 per year and wanted the child support payments to reflect that.

However, her total income for 2016 was $470,331.

Sweetin was making just $4,000 per month when the couple’s divorce was finalized in 2016. This low amount caused a judge to rule no child support payment was necessary.

In the time since, Fuller House has been a massive success, so her income has been rapidly altered.

Sweetin was previously married to Shaun Holguin from 2002 to 2006 and Cody Herpin, with whom she shares 9-year-old daughter Zoie, from 2007 to 2010.