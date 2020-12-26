✖

After Kirk Cameron organized a maskless caroling protest amid rising coronavirus cases in the U.S., his sister Candace Cameron Bure is setting the record straight. In a post shared Christmas Eve morning to her Twitter, the Fuller House star revealed she did not take part in her brother's Christmas carol protest and is choosing to "follow the greater guidelines" set by the CDC in wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

However, Cameron Bure went on to stress how she did not "appreciate the vile tweets" about her family, like the many on social media who spoke out against her brother and former Growing Pains star. "I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard," she wrote in the tweet on Thursday. "Stay safe."

I did not attend any recent caroling events. Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I’m in public. However, I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe🎄 — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) December 24, 2020

Cameron Bure's 50-year-old brother, Cameron faced backlash for participating in his second caroling event on Tuesday, which was in direct offense to California stay-at-home orders amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Cameron has been very outspoken in his stance against the national U.S. lockdown with the demonstrations coming amid surging cases around the nation. His maskless events consisted of dozens of supporters, many of which were reported as elderly citizens.

According to ABC 7, the most recent caroling protest was held outside the Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks, California with an alleged 75 to 100 people in attendance for the holiday-themed protest. In response to the event, The Oaks mall officials issued a statement, explaining Cameron's organized protest was "a non-sanctioned" event. "We continue to share our community's concerns over these irresponsible — yet constitutionally protected — events and have law enforcement on property. We reached out to the organizer to ask that the event be moved," the statement read.

There are currently more than 18.7 million Americans who have been infected with the coronavirus as of this writing, with more than 329,000 dead. Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines for wearing a mask in public to help keep the virus from spreading so rapidly, in addition to social distancing practices.

"We are not defenseless against COVID-19," director Dr. Robert R. Redfield said in July. "Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities."

The organization has shared tips on the best mask-wearing practices, such as recommending everyone to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before putting on a mask. Additionally, they have firmly stated everyone should wear a mask that "covers your nose and mouth" and is "secure it under your chin." It should also fit "snugly against the sides of your face."