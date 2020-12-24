Kirk Cameron Organizes Maskless Caroling Protests Amid Surging Coronavirus Cases

✖

Actor Kirk Cameron has been very outspoken regarding his stance on national lockdown ordinances, which he is opposed to, and he recently organized two maskless caroling protests. Cameron's demonstrations, which come amid surging coronavirus cases around the nation, were attended by dozens of his supporters, many of which were reported to be elderly citizens. According to ABC 7, the most recent caroling protest was held outside the Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California.

The outlet reported that there appeared to be 75 to 100 people in attendance for the holiday-themed protest. In response to the event, The Oaks mall officials issued a statement, explaining that Cameron's organized protest was "a non-sanctioned event." The statement continued, "We continue to share our community's concerns over these irresponsible - yet constitutionally protected - events and have law enforcement on property. We reached out to the organizer to ask that the event be moved."

#BREAKING Dozens of maskless carolers show up for 2nd time at caroling event hosted by #KirkCameron at Ventura County mall amid surge in COVID-19 cases, deaths https://t.co/V7kdCxSeIt — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 23, 2020

As Cameron leads protests against the government asking citizens to wear masks and social distance, in hopes to slowing the spread of COVID-19, the virus continues to ravage the nation. Currently, more than 18 million Americans have been infected with coronavirus, and over 325,000 have died as a result of it. Earlier this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines for wearing a mask in public, so as to help keep the virus from spreading so rapidly.

"We are not defenseless against COVID-19," said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield in July. "Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities."

The organization also has shared tips on best mask-wearing practices, such as recommending everyone "wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before putting on a mask." The CDC also stated, "Do NOT touch the mask when wearing it. If you have to often touch/adjust your mask, it doesn’t fit you properly, and you may need to find a different mask or make adjustments." Finally, the CDC firmly stated that everyone should wear a mask which "covers your nose and mouth" and is "secure it under your chin."

It should also fit "snugly against the sides of your face."