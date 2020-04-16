Face Masks and Coverings: Where to Buy Online

Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has started suggesting that all U.S. residents wear face masks when venturing out into the public, the product is in high demand. While medical-grade N95 masks are still recommended for medical personnel, cotton masks do provide almost as much protection, which is why they’re being deemed as a necessary component to help continue to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Part of the decision stemmed from studies that indicated that a huge percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 have ended up being completely asymptomatic. This is where the masks come in, as their purpose is explicitly to protect the individual from potentially spreading the disease while making any essential trips outside the home. Essentially, it’s recommended they be worn at any point when you may be within six feet of another person. Trips in the car or solo walks around the neighborhood are exempt from the suggestion (at least for now).

While there are options for making masks at home, without knowing how to sew, no less, CNET has tallied a list of online retailers who are selling masks in a variety of styles. Here are a few online vendors to choose from.

Facebook Marketplace

For those looking to shop local, Facebook Marketplace is a hub of crafters and after-market retailers, all of which can be found in the user’s immediate area. Although, if buying in person, it’s important to remember the social distancing guidelines, and strongly recommended to pay using an online service instead of cash.

Etsy

Similar to Facebook Marketplace, Etsy is a gathering of specialized, often handmade crafts. It’s no surprise that the site is packed with face mask options, although it’s worth pointing out that items have a tendency to sell out fast, so shop accordingly.

American Blanket Company

American Blanket Company is also pivoting away from its specialty product for the time being and is offering fleece masks for sale on its website, which are thicker than most standard cotton masks. They also donate equipment to medical providers with every purchase made online.

Custom Ink

Custom Ink normally prints customized swag for various companies and business, but have recently pivoted to use their resources to produce face masks. A bundle of masks, which are stressed to be for personal use only, are available for $30 for a set of 12.

Arm the Animals

For anyone looking for a more lively design, Arm the Animals offers prints that feature the faces of dogs, cats and various exotic animals. The openly-charitable company is also donating to California hospitals, medical facilities and emergency workers amid the pandemic.

Electrothreads

Another company that’s known for its philanthropy, Electrothreads has pages of mask designs available for $20 each. True to their style, most of the designs tend to be bold and eye-catching, for those looking to make fashion statement while helping to contain the spread of coronavirus.