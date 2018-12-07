‘Fuller House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Hospitalized After Go-Karting Injury

Candace Cameron Bure was hospitalized after a go-karting injury this week, with the Fuller House star sharing the news on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

Cameron Bure revealed that she had been go-karting with her brother, Kirk Cameron, and sisters, Melissa and Bridgette Cameron, when the accident occurred.

“Went go-karting with my brother and two sisters. I’ve been released now, but was in the ER,” the 42-year-old said before sharing a video she recorded while in the hospital.

In her next clip, the actress revealed that the worst part of the ordeal was when doctors had to remove her rings from her injured hand, calling it “one of the most painful things I’ve ever experienced.”

She also suspected that she had bruised her shoulder, but shared that she’s doing okay overall.

“I’m fine though, clearly, I’m taking a video,” she noted. “So it’s not that bad.”

After the x-rays came back, the actress revealed that nothing was broken, she was just “really bruised.”

“I’m shocked there’s nothing broken,” she said. “Got some damage to my hand, but it’s not broken, and my shoulder, but it’s not broken.”

The Netflix star offered fans a glimpse of her gruesome injury with a photo of her hand, which was swollen and bleeding.

She also posted a shot of her rings, sharing that she was grateful they had been removed without being cut off.

Kirk also made an appearance in his sister’s Instagram Story, admitting, “I’m the culprit. I’m the crazy driver.”

Cameron Bure later posted a short clip of the video of herself from her hospital bed on Instagram.

“Our fun family day ended up with me in the emergency room,” Cameron Bure told her followers with a laugh. “Got into a go-karting accident and my brother ran me over. I’m waiting to see if I broke my hand or fracutred it or what.”

“What’s a family reunion without a trip to the ER?” she cracked in her caption.

Ahead of the accident, Cameron Bure shared a sweet photo of her family, joking that it was the first photo she’d snapped with her siblings in years.

“The Cameron kids 2018. It only took like 7 years to snap a siblings picture!” she wrote. “Getting some good ol’ fashioned family time in with my brother and sisters. #FunTimes at my mom and dad’s house.”

