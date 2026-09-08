‘Full House’ Legend Divorcing Spouse of 29 Years

Lori Loughlin has officially filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 30 years, Mossimo Guiannulli.

The Full House star and the fashion designer, who were both arrested in 2019 for their involvement in the college admissions scandal, had been separated and living apart for about a year before Loughlin filed the paperwork.

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TMZ reports that Loughlin, 62, cited irreconcilable differences with the date of separation as Aug. 31, 2025. The paperwork also notes that a prenuptial agreement is in play and that they will determine support at a later date.

The couple married in 1997, welcoming daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade in 1998 and 1999, respectively.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 20: Actress Lori Loughlin (L) and husband Mossimo Giannulli attend the Saks Fifth Avenue’s Unforgettable Evening cocktail reception benefiting Entertainment Industry Foundation’s (EIF) Women’s Cancer Research Fund held at the Beverly Wishire Hotel on February 20, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/WireImage)

Following the initial news of the couple’s separation last year, PEOPLE reported that Loughlin’s friends were “rallying behind her.”

“They do not like him,” a source told the outlet of Giannulli, 63. “They are very angry with him.”

Another source told the outlet in January that Loughlin was “still extremely angry” with Giannulli, but he wanted “everything resolved quietly”

A source said the college admissions scandal played a significant role in the split. Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to a college consultant who falsely designated their daughters as recruits to the University of Southern California’s crew team and pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud. Loughlin served two months in prison and Giannulli served five.

“Things have never been the same after weathering the college admission fallout and the prison sentences together,” one source said at the time. “Lori feels betrayed. They’re in very different places right now, and it’s unlikely that they’ll find their way back together.”

Following the scandal, Loughlin has slowly made her way back to the entertainment industry, with roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Blue Bloods, On Call, When Hope Calls and When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas.

She also returned to Instagram last week for the first time in seven year after deleting her account. She shared a video captioned “Here’s to things working out.”