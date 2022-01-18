‘Full House’: Candace Cameron Bure Bonds With Dave Coulier in Wake of Bob Saget’s Death

Candace Cameron Bure is leaning on her Full House family after the death of Bob Saget on Jan. 9. Monday, the actress shared a photo of her reunion with former co-star Dave Coulier, who played her Uncle Joey on the iconic sitcom, as they spent time together remembering their late friend. “This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life and yet, incredibly beautiful because of family and close friends,” Bure began. “Yesterday was a better day.”

“We walked, we laughed, we reminisced,” she continued, joking that Coulier and his wife Melissa shouldn’t be “annoyed” if she keeps telling them how much she loves them. Bure added that her sweatshirt, reading, “Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget” pretty much “sums everything up just right,” when it comes to her feelings after Saget’s passing.

Saget played Danny Tanner, father to Bure’s D.J. Tanner, in the first eight seasons of Full House beginning in 1987. The two reprised their roles for Fuller House in 2016. Saget was found dead in hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9 after performing the night before outside of Jacksonville. Authorities released soon after that the initial autopsy reports indicated no evidence of foul play or drug use. Saget is survived by wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Shortly after Saget’s passing, Bure took to Instagram with a touching tribute to her on-screen dad. “Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue,” she wrote. “My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood.”

“You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud. We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old,” the Switched for Christmas actress continued. “You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life.” Bure concluded by wishing Saget could see the “outpouring of love” from people remembering his legacy. “You’ve certainly left a beautiful legacy in kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love,” she added. “I’m not saying goodbye because you’ll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it.”