Christine Lakin Thinks She Was Fired From 'Fuller House' for Mocking Candace Cameron Bure's Brother Kirk

Christine Lakin says there's a reason she didn't land a role on the coveted Full House reboot, Fuller House. The sitcom, which aired on Netflix from 2016 to 2020, followed Candace Cameron Bure's D.J. Tanner as she moved back into her childhood home as a single mother. Lakin recently chatted with Jodie Sweetin's How Rude, Tanneritos podcast and said she was nearly cast as a recurring character on the reboot until she was unexpectedly let go before she could even participate in the table read.

"And then about two days before the table read, I got a call from my manager saying, 'Yes, something happened. They're pushing the table read. I think there's some stuff with the script they want to rewrite,'" Lakin explained.

She continued: "The next day happened and my manager calls and says, 'Hey, I don't know how to tell you this, but you've been let go.' And I was like, 'What do you mean?' And he said, 'Yeah, they just said they're rewriting the character and they're not going to need you anymore. And I was like, 'What did I do wrong?' I didn't even go to a table read."

The actress says the ordeal was "strange," but she later thought of the reason why. Lakin recalled mocking Bure's brother, Kirk Cameron, seven years earlier.

"I participated in a 'Funny or Die' video that a friend of mine made and at the time, 'Funny or Die' had just come out. And at the time, Kirk Cameron had said some public things about the LGBTQ community and I thought those were very damaging," she remembered. Cameron said in a CNN interview that homosexuality was "unnatural" and same-sex marriages were "detrimental."

"It was funny. It was a satire," Lakin said about the video. She said it went viral. "And all I can think of is that it created some bad blood," she added. "And seven years later, my presence was not wanted. That's maybe what I think."

Bure, a devout Christian, has made her own controversial statements. She became the face of the Hallmark Channel upon her return to entertainment after raising her three children. After 30 movies on the network, she announced that she was officially moving over to Great American Family.

The network, which has dedicated its programming to diversity and inclusion in recent years, Bure said had become "a completely different network than when I started" due to leadership changes. She noted that Great American Family would not include programs with same-sex couples, unlike Hallmark.

"My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them. I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment," she said in a statement later.