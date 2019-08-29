‘Full House’ Alum John Stamos ‘Can’t Process’ Co-Star Lori Loughlin’s College Admissions Scandal Role

John Stamos is staying coy when it comes to the topic of his former co-star Lori Loughlin‘s college admission scandal. In an interview with GQ, Stamos says he just can’t make sense of the entire thing and is hesitant to speak on it until the trial.

“I gotta be careful,” he confessed to the publication. “I want to wait until the trial happens, if it does, or whatever the result is, and then talk about it. … I’ll tell you one thing that has been strange is: Honestly I can’t figure it out. It doesn’t make sense.”

Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted back in March after the couple were accused of bribing the University of Southern California to ensure that not only their daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, get in, but that they made the crew team — a sport they’ve never even played before.

Stamos says that he and Loughlin, 55, spoke “the morning everything hit,” however, he still “can’t process it.”

The two actors starred in Full House together as an on-screen couple for six seasons after Stamos came on board during season two. They also started their roles up again when the Netflix spinoff, Fuller House, was brought to life. But since the scandal, not only did she lose her roll on the popular show, but she was fired from Hallmark as well after starring in When Calls the Heart along with several other movies on the network.

“Whatever happened … I’m pretty sure that the punishment is not equal to the crime, if there was a crime,” Stamos said.

Loughlin and Giannulli are facing up to 20 years behind bars if found guilty. Both have pleaded not guilty back in April, however, that’s not the only concern on everyone’s mind. The couple recently appeared an a hearing regarding the government’s concern over their choice of lawyers in Boston on Aug. 27. The two have decided to move forward with Lathan & Watkins — the firm who has represented the university in times past.

Earlier this year, Stamos said he was uncertain on whether his co-star would be returning to the tv screen with him or not.

“I haven’t been on the show yet and it hasn’t come up, so I’m going to talk to some people about it this week and see what’s going on,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m going to wait a little longer before I talk about it. It’s a difficult situation for everyone involved. I don’t mean just on our side.”

Another member of her tv family spoke on the topic as well, saying it’s a sensitive conversation to have.

“It’s too personal to us and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend,” Cameron Cameron Bure told Today.