‘Frasier’ Star John Mahoney Left $5 Million Estate

Late Frasier actor John Mahoney left behind an incredible valuable estate, legal documents say.

TMZ reports that Mahoney, who died on Feb. 4, left behind $5 million worth of assets. Real estate makes up $300,000 of that amount.

Bernard Dowling, a friend of the late actor, has opened a probate case regarding Mahoney’s estate in Cook County, Illinois. A probate is the process of validating a will to begin the dividing the deceased’s assets.

The docs state there are up to 38 possible benefactors, who are described as relatives and friends.

Mahoney died with in hospice care for a brain disease, lung cancer and seizures. He also reportedly suffered from kidney disease and diabetes.

On Frasier, Mahoney played Martin Crane. Martin was a retired police officer who fathered both Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) and Niles Crane (David Hyde Pierce). His character suffered a gunshot wound, which led to his retirement and moving into Frasier’s home.

Mahoney was an acclaimed actor earning a SAG Award for the NBC sitcom and a Tony Award for portraying Artie in the play The House of Blue Leaves. He also earned Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for his Frasier role.

Later in his career, Mahoney shined in voice roles. He contributed his talents to Atlantis: The Lost Empire, The Iron Giant, Antz, Kronk’s New Groove and episodes of The Simpsons and Teacher’s Pet.

He was also known for appearing the TV Land sitcom in Hot in Cleveland, as a suitor for Elka Ostrovsky (Betty White).

He also had guest roles on Cheers, Becker, ER, Burn Notice and 3rd Rock from the Sun. In film, he had roles in Say Anything…, The American President, Reality Bites, Barton Fink and Dan in Real Life.

At the time of his passing, fans took to Twitter to mourn, with many citing their love for his work on Frasier.

Actually tearing up at work,” fan Chris Ross wrote. “Frasier is and always will be my favourite sitcom. RIP, John Mahoney. “

TV critic Alan Sepinwall added, “Dammit. Incredible on Frasier, and one of the best parts of the most sneakily great drama seasons ever, In Treatment season 2. RIP.”

Among the online mourners was Modern Family casting director Jeff Greenberg. Greenberg previous served as casting director for Frasier. He shared a somber message alongside a photo of himself with the Frasier cast.

“The great John Mahoney passed away today at age 77,” Greenberg wrote. “I’ve not known a kinder man nor more brilliant actor. We were all blessed to have spent 11 glorious years together.”