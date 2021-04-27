'Framing Britney Spears' Documentary Team Taking on Another Infamous Pop Culture Controversy

✖

The team that brought us Framing Britney Spears is reportedly working on another documentary focusing on Janet Jackson's infamous "wardrobe malfunction" during her 2004 Super Bowl performance alongside Justin Timberlake, Us Weekly reported Monday. Left/Right TV, which produced FX's The New York Times Presents episode following Spears' career as it relates to her ongoing conservatorship battle, is reportedly working on a film about the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show, during which Timberlake ripped off part of Jackson's costume, revealing her breast. Neither Jackson nor Timberlake is expected to participate in the film.

The incident not only resulted in Merriam-Webster adding the term "wardrobe malfunction" to the dictionary, it resulted in the FCC fining CBS $550,000, which was later dropped by an appeals court in 2012. Jackson's career was dramatically impacted in a negative way by the halftime show, while Timberlake's remained largely unaffected. The "What Have You Done for Me Lately" singer, 54, is reportedly also going to tackle the Super Bowl moment in her own career documentary, scheduled to be released in honor of the 40th anniversary of her first album, according to Variety.

Timberlake was one of the key players in Framing Britney Spears, which examined the way in which Spears was treated by the media and people close to her leading up to her infamous 2007 meltdown. Following the documentary's release, the "Rock Your Body" singer, 40, addressed his own actions in relation to his 2002 breakup with Spears as well as his involvement in Jackson's post-Super Bowl treatment in a lengthy apology.

"I've seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond," Timberlake wrote on Instagram in February. "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," he continued, naming the women specifically. "Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again." Framing Britney Spears is available to watch on Hulu.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.