Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Singer Jessie J has been diagnosed with “early breast cancer.”

The Voice UK and Australia alum, 37, announced her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram video Tuesday, revealing that she was initially torn about sharing the news, having been diagnosed ahead of the release of her song “No Secrets” in April.

“I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me, and also I’m a sharer. I’ve always shared everything that I go through in my life,” Jessie said. “Before ‘No Secrets’ came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer.”

“I’m highlighting the word early,” the British singer continued. “Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word early. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period.”

The “Price Tag” musician said she wants to now “be open” about her health journey, “One, because selfishly, I do not talk about it enough. I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard.” The performer, who is mom to 2-year-old son Sky with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman, continued, “I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories.”

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

With her surgery planned for after Capital’s Summertime Ball on June 15, Jessie joked that it’s a “very dramatic way to get a boob job” and that she will “come back with massive tits and more music.” The “Domino” singer noted that she will also get to “keep [her] nipples,” which was “good” for her.

In the caption of her video, Jessie wrote, “No (more) Secrets and is it too soon to do a remix called ‘Living my breast life’? All jokes aside (You know it’s one of the ways I get through hard times) This last 2 months have been so amazing, and having this go on along side it on the sideline’s has given me the most incredible perspective. BUT… Your girl needs a hug. Also not getting massive tits. Or am I? No no… I must stop joking.”