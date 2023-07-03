Jessie J Jokes Son Sky Is a 'Tough' Audience After Sweet Serenade

Jessie J has a "tough crowd" in her own house! The "Bang Bang" singer, 35, shared a sweet moment serenading one-month-old son Sky on Instagram Monday, joking that her little one with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman isn't always the most appreciative of her vocal stylings. Kicking off a gallery of recent moments with her baby boy was Jessie's video of her rendition of "Twinkle Twinkle," which was met with a tepid response from little Sky. "Tough crowd!" the new mom joked in the caption.

Also included in Monday's post was a video of the new family driving together, which Jessie wrote captured the time they "finally made it out the house," as well as photos of her little one captioned "7 weeks going on BIG MAN" and "Who I look like, Mum or Dad?" Jessie and Colman celebrated Sky's one-month milestone on June 12, announcing his name, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, at the same time.

"Tomorrow you are a month old. It's felt like one long best day of my entire life," the musician wrote on social media. "Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy. And if you have followed my journey you would have often shared in my pain. Please join me in sharing in my joy."

The "Price Tag" singer announced on May 19 that she had given birth a week prior. "A week ago my whole life changed. My son entered this world and my heart grew twice the size," Jessie wrote at the time "The feeling is indescribable. I am flying in love. He's magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world]. He and I are both doing great. I am soaking up every second and still can't believe he is real, here and mine."

It was only last month that the "Domino" songstress confirmed that Colman was the father of her child, revealing that she and the athlete met weeks after her 2021 miscarriage. "Like a beam of light. He lit up my dark days. It was a whirlwind kind of love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during," she shared with fans on social media. "Grateful doesn't cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life. He didn't let go of my hand on this day and I wouldn't have been able to go through it without him." She concluded her post by calling Colman "the calm to my crazy. The peace to my fear. The Daddy to my baby."