Former ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Is Getting Her Own Reality TV Show

Months after announcing her departure from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Whitney Leavitt appears to be getting her own reality TV show.

In a recent Instagram post, Leavitt hinted she would be back on the small screen. “See you soon 👀🤭,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

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Leavitt also shared a separate Instagram post featuring a video of herself dancing on a table. “I guess she did start her own momtok,” that post’s caption reads.

Deadline further reported that Leavitt would star in the upcoming reality TV show, with Secret Lives of Mormon Wives producers involved. She will also executive produce the new show with her husband, Connor Leavitt.

Leavitt announced her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives departure during her final performance as Roxie Heart in Chicago. She was cast in the Broadway musical after competing on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars.

She appeared on Season 5 of the famed Hulu reality series.

Leavitt discussed leaving Secret Lives of Mormon Wives during her September appearance on Good Morning America.

“I feel like with anything in life, you feel like you have this book of life and it just felt like it was a chapter that was time to end and I’ve tried to leave multiple times, which I’m sure you’ve seen,” she explained. “But this one I felt ended really well, and I think everyone felt that.”

Leavitt’s new series news comes just days before Secret Lives of Mormon Wives spin-off Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County premieres.