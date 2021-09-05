Food Network Distances Itself, Shares Regret After Host's Offensive Comments Against Women

The Food Network is making it known that they in no way stand behind former Ginormous Food host Josh Denny's recent controversial comments on the Texas abortion ban. The network has issued a statement via Twitter distancing itself from him, noting they "regret providing him a platform." Denny's comments came amid Texas government ruling, upholding abortions after the 6-week mark. If a woman follows through with it, she can be fined $10,0000.

"For those asking: Our working relationship with Josh Denny ended years ago and we removed all episodes he hosted at that time," the Food Network tweeted. "His views do not reflect our company values and we regret giving him a platform."

Denny refuses to apologize for referring to women as a slur term when describing women who have abortions. He shot back at the network in another Tweet, writing, "If you regret having ever given me a platform, how about you send me a check for the 10's of millions of dollars my show made for your network(s)? You knew my views and my style of comedy when you hired me. My views represent the beliefs of half of this country."

If you regret having ever given me a platform, how about you send me a check for the 10’s of millions of dollars my show made for your network(s)?



You knew my views and my style of comedy when you hired me.



My views represent the beliefs of half of this country. https://t.co/Mg2mDl5fLP — Josh Denny (@JoshDenny) September 3, 2021

Ginormous Food ran for 24 episodes, beginning in January of 2017, per Deadline. The show put a spotlight on restaurants that served patrons oversized portions.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Denny is known for his controversial comedy. In 2018, 68 Whiskey writer Dylan Park, blasted Denny on Twitter for his history in using the N-word in his tweets. Denny once again made no apologies.