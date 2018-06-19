First Photo of Khloe Kardashian Back in Los Angeles Surfaces

Khloe Kardashian was photographed for the first time since she’s been back in Los Angeles after a months-long hiatus away in Cleveland, Ohio. The new mom gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson‘s daughter there in April and spent the next two months there while Thompson played in the NBA playoffs with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Click here to see the photo.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But since moving back to L.A. with both Thompson and baby True, Kardashian was photographed Monday leaving Kanye West’s office building in Calabasas toting a new pair of Yeezy 350s under her arm.

The 33-year-old smiled as she walked down the street in a black Good American top, black capri leggings and black and white slide sandals.

Kardashian’s long-awaited return to California came on Sunday, when her family greeted her with open arms. She documented the trip on Snapchat, showing off the gifts laid out for her.

It’s unclear whether Kardashian is back in L.A. for good. The reality star has held her metaphorical cards close to her chest after reports surfaced just days before she gave birth to True that Thompson cheated on her multiple times throughout her pregnancy. Her family has mostly refrained from speaking on her behalf, so fans aren’t sure of the permanence of Kardashian’s move back to the West Coast.

Rumors of a Kardashian-Thompson breakup swirled when Thompson wasn’t immediately spotted with Kardashian in L.A., but the couple quickly laid those to rest when they enjoyed a dinner out on the town Monday night at Nobu before heading to The Peppermint Club later. They were joined by Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend, as well as Kendall Jenner.

Some fans believe that Kardashian and True have moved in with Kylie Jenner and her new daughter, Stormi Webster, after seeing Kris Jenner post a welcome home photo for Kardashian. In Kris Jenner’s photo of a pink and white balloon arrangement, fans zeroed in on the two largest white balloons, one of which reads, “Welcome home Khloe and True,” and the other, “Stormi and Kylie we love you.”

Some fans speculated that the photo means the two new moms have temporarily moved in together now that Kardashian is back in California.

“Khloe left Tristan on Father’s Day I think,” one fan wrote with a laughing face emoji.

“It’s beautiful to see the way you all live with each other!” another added.

A source close to Kardashian told Life & Style this week that the Good American designer and Thompson will live in separate home while continuing to co-parent.

“They’re both leaving Cleveland and heading to LA, but they’re going to live apart,” the insider said. “They’ve been fighting nonstop. They can’t get through one conversation without it turning into a huge argument.”

The separate housing situation could point to a reunion between Kardashian and Kylie, both of whom have spoken about how being pregnant at the same time brought them closer together.

“Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it’s been!” Kardashian wrote after Kylie gave birth to Stormi in February. “I’ll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama, love big mama.”