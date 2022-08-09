Fetty Wap Arrested, Allegedly Threatened to Kill Someone

Rapper Fetty Wap is in jail after he allegedly violated his pretrial release in his federal drug charges case. The musician, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was arrested Monday in Newark, New Jersey and indicted in federal court in the Eastern District of New York after he allegedly threatened to kill someone and showed a gun during a FaceTime call last year.

According to court documents obtained by NBC News, during a Dec. 11 FaceTime, Fetty Wap threatened an unnamed person. The rapper allegedly pointed a gun at the person and said, "Imma kill you and everybody you with," as well as "I'm gonna kill you," which he repeated several times during the call, which the government later obtained a video of. By possessing a firearm, the musician was in violation of his the terms of his Nov. 5 release on $50,000 bond in connection with allegations of conspiracy to possess and sell controlled substances.

Fetty Wap was taken into police custody Monday morning, with John Marzulli, a spokesperson for the U.S. attorney for Eastern New York, confirming that he was indicted in federal court in the Eastern District of New York. Magistrate Judge Steven Locke revoked Fetty Wap's bond and the rapper will now be held pending his trial. The rapper's attorney, Elizabeth Macedonio, said her client was entrapped on the phone call who had earlier posted a photo of his dead 4-year-old daughter Lauren, who died in July 2021 of complications caused by congenital heart arrhythmia, allegedly writing, "I"m happy she's dead because her father is a rat."

"He was very manipulative in trying to get a rise out of Mr. Maxwell, to agitate him in a way no parent would have to face...the death of one's 4-year-old daughter is something no one should use as a ploy," Macedonio told Judge Locke, per the New York Post.

Fetty Wap's Monday arrest follows his Oct. 28 arrest. The FBI took the rapper into custody in connection with allegations of a conspiracy to distribute drugs in New York. He was one of six people indicted in the federal case, which alleges a scheme to distribute more than 100 kilograms of drugs to dealers who then sold them in New Jersey and on Long Island, New York. Fetty Wap ultimately pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances. A judge granted his bond application.