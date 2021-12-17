Fetty Wap Arrested Again at Airport Amid Ongoing Felony Case

Fetty Wap’s trip to the Newark Liberty airport on Dec. 17 ended with him in handcuffs. The reason for the arrest came due to his ankle monitor going off, causing an alert to local police. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ cops got an alert about the rapper’s ankle monitor and upon speaking with Fetty, they ran his information and learned he had a warrant out for his arrest. The exact details of the warrant are unclear. But, it’s said to be for public nuisance out of North Bergen, NJ.

Fetty was arrested and booked for the warrant. He will, however, be able to make bail and get released.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The arrest comes amid his October arrest after being taken in by the FBI. The feds allege Fetty and others are guilty of drug trafficking. Fetty reportedly helped to distribute over 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey.

“As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed, and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said at the time, per CNN. “We will continue to work nonstop with our law enforcement partners to keep our neighborhoods safe from the scourge of dangerous drugs and gun violence.”

Agents say they discovered $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl pills, pistols, handguns, and a rifle during the investigation. After the FBI ordeal, Fetty was able to pay $500,000 bail. He was able to be placed on monitored release as a result. Fetty’s team has yet to comment about the airport arrest so far.

Another arrest for Fetty came in 2016 in Cedar Grove, New Jersey. The arrest came during a traffic stop. Months later, Fetty brought $175,000 in cash to court to pay any fines.