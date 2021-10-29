Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested at Citi Field in New York

Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested on federal drug charges at Citi Field in Queens, New York on Thursday, according to New York Daily News. He was part of a group of six men who were indicted in a drug distribution scheme, per a law enforcement source. The indictment remains sealed as of this writing.

Fetty Wap, 30, was set to be arraigned in federal court in Long Island on Friday morning. This is not the first Time Fetty Wap has had a run-in with the law as he was arrested in Las Vegas in 2019 over an alleged assault involving hotel workers. He was charged with three counts of battery at the time. The incident reportedly stems from an argument he was involved in with a parking attendant.

Back in 2017, Fetty Wap was arrested for an alleged DUI along with 14 charges including operating a vehicle with an expired license and reckless driving. TMZ reported at the time that he was drag racing in Brooklyn going 100 mph in a 50 mph zone in his 2015 Mercedes-Benz. New York Police Department said that Fetty Wap was pulled over and registered a blood-alcohol level of .09.

Fetty Wap’s arrest comes nearly three months after his 4-year-old daughter died. The child’s mother, Turquoise Miami, announced the news on her Instagram account saying that she passed away on June 24. “This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart, helpful, sensitive, strong, dominant, charming, outgoing and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius daughter,” Miami wrote. “If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself i love you LAUREN because they say that souls can feel your love.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, came on the music scene in 2015 with the hit song “Trap Queen.” He followed that up with “679” and “My Way,” and all three songs reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His debut album, Fetty Wap reached No. 1 on Billboard’s top 200 charts and sold over 300,000 copies in the United States. He recently released a new album called The Butterfly Effect which pays tribute to her daughter Lauren.