Fergie Brings Her and Josh Duhamel's 6-Year-Old Son to Black Lives Matter Protest

Fergie is giving son Axl a chance to participate in the historic Black Lives Matter movement, taking the 6-year-old to one of the hundreds of protests against racism and police brutality occurring nationwide. The singer shared video of the two wearing masks and carrying signs during a sidewalk protest on Instagram Sunday, captioning the clip, "It starts at home. #BLM."

The Black Eyed Peas star had plenty of support in the comments section, with one follower writing, "That’s why I freaking love you!" Another added, "So proud of you queen. #BlackLivesMatter," while a third said it's because of things like her support of the Black Lives Matter movement that she is an "icon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Jun 14, 2020 at 4:10pm PDT

Fergie has been a vocal supporter of the movement, writing alongside a video of Los Angeles protesters last week, "To all of the protestors who have stepped outside their homes during a global pandemic, come together with their communities, and stood up for change as the frontline against racial injustice, my unconditional allegiance is with all of you and with the entire #BlackLivesMatter movement."

"Let’s continue pushing forward so that the children of this nation don’t have to live in fear," she continued. "It’s a new time. It’s a new season. Let’s keep moving ahead for policy change!!" Axl's father, Josh Duhamel, was not shown in the video. The former couple welcomed their son in 2013, but split four years later. At the time, Fergie said on The Talk that she and her ex-husband were "making it happen" when it came to co-parenting their child.

"I’m good, as good as you can be with a separation," she said at the time. "The good thing is we don’t lose each other as parents. All of our cousins are still cousins. Everything basically is staying the same, except we’re not a romantic couple anymore.”

The Black Lives Matter protests began more than two weeks ago after the death of George Floyd, a black man, on May 25 in Minneapolis police custody after fired officer Derek Chauvin, a white man, kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes as the 46-year-old pleaded that he couldn't breathe. Chauvin has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers involved with the incident, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas K. Lane, were also fired and face felony charges of aiding and abetting murder.