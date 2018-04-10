9 Cordial Celebrity Ex-Couples

Celebrity break-ups don’t necessarily need to be the source of salacious gossip. Some famous pairs have managed to break it off amicably, with minimal drama.

Fans and detractors alike love to follow every gory detail of a famous couple‘s break up. Whether they’re mourning the loss of true love or they’re vindictively celebrating the misfortune of someone they detest, viewers always tune in to see how it ends.

However, a few couples have found the secret to keeping their split to themselves. It often requires a level of secrecy bordering on the obsessive, but to them, it’s worth it.

Like any other couple, you can tell a lot about a celebrity relationship by the way they break up, and these ones display a level of maturity and cooperation that almost makes it seem like they should have given it another chance.

Here’s a look at some of the most cordial celebrity break-ups.

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer

Three-time Spider-Man Tobey Maguire and his wife, Jennifer Meyer, quietly announced their separation in 2016. However, more than a year later, Maguire was supporting his estranged spouse when she launched a jewelry line with Jenna Dewan Tatum in December of 2017. They even posed for a picture together at a charity event in Los Angeles that month.

Despite the smiles, a source told PEOPLE that they’re not patching things up, and they still intend to file for divorce.

“Their relationship is much better, but they’re definitely not reconciling.”

Fergie and Josh Duhamel

Fergie has stayed civil with her ex, Josh Duhamel, despite their separation in 2017. The “Fergalicious” singer posted a number of photos on Instagram in October, showing the former couple in Halloween costumes.

“I love Josh, he’s the father of my child … You’re making me cry,” she told Wendy Williams recently. “We forever have that project together and we’re doing the best we can.”

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney

After five long years together, Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney called it quits in July of 2016. Yet the couple has never seemed to be on bad terms with each other, smiling side-by-side in photos throughout their split.

Just last August, Kinney was spotted at Gaga’s concert in Chicago, where he chatted with fans and posed for photos before watching his ex perform in the massive Wrigley Field.

Heidi Klum and Seal

Heidi Klum and Seal aren’t just co-parents — they’re effective co-workers, both appearing as judges on America’s Got Talent after their break-up.

Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama

Many couples claim they’re going to remain “best friends” following the end of their romance, but Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama appear to ahve done just that. The couple broke up in 2016, yet they were just seen on Lovato’s Instagram Story arm in arm last June.

“Best of friends no matter what,” Lovato wrote, tagging Valderrama in the post.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

There’s been no shortage of drama for Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, but ultimately the two musicians have managed to keep it civil for their kids. The two made their children their priority throughout their tumultuous divorce in 2014, and they’ve carried that on ever since.

the family even appeared all together, smiling broadly at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz

Nicole Kidman and Lenny Kravitz appear to be on excellent terms even ten years after they dated. At the 2013 CMT Awards, Kravitz even posed for a group photo along with Kidman and her new husband, Keith Urban.

In 2017, Kidman even confessed that she and Kravitz had been engaged in the early 2000s, but had called it off before ever announcingit publicly. She claimed that neither of them were ready.

Mandy Moore and Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama has a streak of amicable exes, as he is apparently still on good terms with Mandy Moore as well. The two dated from 2000 to 2002, yet when the ran into each other on the Paramount Studios lot in July of 2016, they posed for an impromptu selfie together.

“Sometimes you get to work on the same lot as your friends and you can run over, catch up and watch them continue to be a bad-ass (in real life and on TV),” Valderrama wrote on Instagram.

Moore shared a similar sentiment, writing “Love this guy. Friends for over 16 years. Congrats on @ncis.cbs, @wilmervalderrama! Can’t wait to watch you this Fall!!”

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

In Semptember of 2016, Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber announced the end of their 11 year relationship. However, the parents of two kept as close as can be.

“Over the past few months we’ve come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple,” they told PEOPLE in a joint statement. “It is with great love, respect, and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship.”