Josh Duhamel Dating Miss World America Audra Mari Weeks After Fergie Divorce

Josh Duhamel and Fergie‘s divorce was made official this month after the couple announced their separation in 2017, though Duhamel has reportedly been dating someone new for several months. PEOPLE reports that the actor is dating model Audra Mari, and that the couple has been together for the better part of the year.

“They’ve known each other for quite some time and began dating seven or eight months ago,” a source said. “He’s really happy with her.”

On Saturday, Duhamel attended a holiday party in Los Angeles with Mari, where they were reportedly “inseparable,” according to sources.

“They were basically together all night at the party,” one onlooker said of the bash, thrown by producer Jennifer Klein. “And she was also with another female friend. He was introducing her to people at the party.”

Mari is a model who has shot for H&M and Ocean Drive magazine’s swimsuit issue, as well as a pageant queen who was crowned Miss World America in 2016. She was the first runner-up in the 2011 Miss Teen USA and was crowned Miss North Dakota USA in 2014.

Duhamel, 47, and Mari, 25, were first seen together in May during a date in Malibu, Us Weekly reports. On Dec. 4, they were spotted kissing at an airport in Toronto before attending the Dec. 7 bash in Brentwood, their first public event since Duhamel’s divorce from ex-wife Fergie was finalized. Last week, a friend of Mari’s posted an Instagram photo of herself with the couple after a Pilates workout.

Speaking to Dax Shepard on Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, last year, Duhamel explained that he wants to have more children at some point.

“I’m not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years. So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids,” he said. “It’s not as if I’m out there trying to just f— anything. That’s not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with.”

Fergie and Duhamel married in 2009 and welcomed son Axl in 2013. They announced in September 2017 that they were separating after eight years of marriage and Fergie filed to divorce Duhamel in May. The pair filed their divorce settlement last month in Los Angeles Superior Court.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE announcing their split. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

