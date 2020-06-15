Watch: DC Black Lives Matter Protests Shut Down Interstate 395 for Second Night

Black Lives Matter protesters in Washington D.C. effectively shut down Interstate 395 for a second night, and video of the event is available online. In the new footage from Sunday night, a group of protesters can be seen blocking the road and holding signs as cars are stopped in the distance.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has commented on the protests in the city, saying, "People are coming from around the country and all over Washington DC to voice their outrage at what is happening in this country, to be heard and to demand a change," per CNN. The outlet also noted that leaders of the protest made it clear to those participating that this protest was intended to be peaceful and that they did not want anyone confronting police officers. Notably, Interstate 395 is said to be a major highway in the nation's capital, as a portion of it passes underneath the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol building.

NEW VIDEO: Protesters block 395 in DC tonight. This was around 10pm per viewer William Truss Jr. who provided video. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/8xKtVYteTM — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) June 15, 2020

Protests were sparked nationwide after the death of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd was being arrested by four Minneapolis police officers when one of them — Derek Chauvin — knelt down on his neck to keep him restrained. Floyd pleaded that he couldn't breathe, but Chauvin, and two others that were positioned lower on his body, did not respond. A fourth officer was nearby doing crowd control, also ignoring Floyd's plea. Witnesses captured the incident on camera, with Floyd eventually seen becoming unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

All four officers were fired for their involvement in Floyd's death, and Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence. His murder charge was later upgraded to second-degree murder. The other three officers — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao — were also arrested. They were each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder" and "aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter."

Floyd's family lawyer, Benjamin Crump, soon released a statement on the new charges on the family's behalf. Crump stated that "this is a bittersweet moment" for them. He added that Floyd's family feels "deeply gratified" that Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison "took decisive action" by "arresting and charging ALL the officers involved" in Floyd's death."