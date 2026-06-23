Felony Warrant Issued for Country Singer

Country music star Bailey Zimmerman is facing multiple charges, including one felony, after allegedly trashing an Albuquerque hotel room.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly and TMZ, a warrant was issued for Zimmerman’s arrest on June 18; he is accused of a misdemeanor for falsely obtaining services, and a fourth-degree felony for criminal damage to property over $1,000.

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The charges stem from an incident alleged to have taken place on May 27, following a concert at the Sandia Resort and Casino in Albuquerque, N.M., that Zimmerman canceled last minute. The 26-year-old singer “appeared to be exhibiting signs of intoxication” before the show, destroyed a guitar and “spit toward a Sandia security officer” before he was driven back to the resort, an affidavit obtained by PEOPLE says.

It was there at the resort where the “Rock and A Hard Place” singer allegedly caused more than $16,000 worth of damage.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 19: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bailey Zimmerman attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Zimmerman canceled the planned show on May 27, which was part of his Different Night, Same Rodeo tour, on that very day. He wrote on his Instagram, “It’s so hard for me to have to say this, but I have to reschedule tonight’s (5/27) and Saturday’s (5/30) shows. I have not been feeling well and have tried to power through, but I’m not able to give you all the show you deserve. I hate letting y’all down and was really looking forward to these shows, but I gotta take care of myself so I can get back out there stronger.”

According to the affidavit, Zimmerman “stumbled onto the stage” during sound check and proceeded to destroy a guitar, kick a drum set and throw a microphone before “tripping over the stage and falling backward.” After allegedly spitting in the direction of a security guard, he was taken to a waiting SUV but at first refused to get in because it was the wrong color.

After he was taken back to the resort, he was allegedly “seen stumbling down the hallway toward his room” with visible blood on his left knee. He allegedly was told to leave the property but did not comply, which resulted in a call to the Sandia Police.

The affidavit states that he eventually left on his own accord but housekeeping discovered his room in complete disarray; a broken phone, damaged TV, multiple missing pieces of furniture, a hole in the wall, and more brought the damages bill to more than $16,000 — including a $400 alcohol charge that Zimmerman allegedly didn’t pay before checking out.

Court records state that both resort employees and police attempted to contact the singer and members of his team to address the incident, but received no response, ultimately prompting authorities to seek an arrest warrant.

Zimmerman’s career, which began when he was 20 years old in 2020, hasn’t been free of controversy. Nearly one year ago, he revealed that had quit drinking following a widely-publicized performance at Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa Festival in January 2025 in which he gave a notably off-key performance. Six months after that performance, he shared that he “quit drinkin’ all the time and that has truly changed my whole life.”

“No judgment towards anybody but I wouldn’t change it for anything… My life has been so much better,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram video.

He promised fans after the viral drunken performance that he would “do everything in my power to make sure that this never happens, ever again” as he apologized for what he called an “awful” show.

“I got up on stage, and I was too drunk to play. And I sang awful, I played awful. Nobody got the show that they wanted or paid for. And I’m disappointed in myself,” he told his fans. “I was always raised up to hit my problems head-on and never to lie and always be truthful and honest — even when you’re embarrassed.”