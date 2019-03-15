Felicity Huffman Takes Down Parenting Website Amid College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman has taken down her parenting website amid the ongoing college admissions cheating scandal.

According to Us Weekly, Huffman owns a site called What the Flicka? that appears to have shut down in the wake of her arrest on charges of bribing college officials to get her children admitted into the school.

What the Flicka? was reportedly launched in 2012, and is a site where women and mothers can go to “gather, make mistakes, say they’re losing their mind, trade tips and offer advice to one another,” Huffman previously told Mashable.

According to legal documents, “Huffman and her spouse [Shameless star William H. Macy] made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 to KWF to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

Coincidentally, Macy gave an interview back in January with Parade, and the actor spoke candidly about how they had been going through the college application process and he lamented that is had been “stressful.”

“My daughters are extraordinary women. They’re really a joy. They’re both thriving. They’ve got a life ahead of them, but you can exhale a little bit. They’re 16 and 18 years old, and they’re good people. My daughter Sofia, the oldest, is going to LAHSA [Los Angeles High School of the Arts]. She’s thriving there. I know she’s going to make a go of it in the business, which I support. I’ve seen her; she’s good, she’s really good,” he said.

“She’s going to go to college. I’m the outlier in this thing. We’re right now in the thick of college application time, which is so stressful,” Macy added. “I am voting that once she gets accepted, she maybe takes a year off. God doesn’t let you be 18 twice. I know from casting, if you need a 25-, 26-year-old actress, there are a lot of them out there and they’re really good. But if you need a 15-, 16-year-old actress, it’s tough.”

“Sofia looks young. I think this is an opportunity for her. But it’s just my opinion, and we’ll see what she wants to do, what Felicity thinks and how the chips fall,” he also said. “My daughter Georgia, she’s interested in politics, political science and pursuing that. She’s in a very academic school and killing it.”

Huffman was arrested on Tuesday and released on $250,000 bond later that same day.