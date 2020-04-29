Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy's 19-year-old daughter, Sophia Macy, is going to be a Tartan! After her 2019 college acceptance was rescinded when her mother was convicted for her involvement in a massive college admissions scandal, Sophia will be attending Carnegie Mellon University's prestigious theater program this fall.

Sharing the news on Instagram by changing her bio to "CMU Drama ‘24," PEOPLE confirmed that she will be in attendance as younger sister, Georgia also heads east to enter into her freshman year at Vassar College. Huffman couldn't be more "proud and grateful" to her daughter for her work to be accepted into CMU. A source close to the family told the outlet, "Felicity is so proud and grateful that Sophia has kept her chin up over the last year. It was a painful, challenging time and she pulled through it with strength and grace."

In October, Huffman served 11 days in a California prison for her involvement in a college admissions scandal in which dozens of people were embroiled after she admitted to paying admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have someone change Sophia’s SAT answers. Neither Macy nor his daughter were implicated in the scandal, and Huffman said in a statement to the court that Sophia "knew absolutely nothing" about what was going on.

"I would like to apologize again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children," she said in an apology to the court in September.

She added, "I have learned a lot over the last six months about my flaws as a person. My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed."

"I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed," Huffman concluded. "My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions."