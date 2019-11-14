Felicity Huffman Reportedly Working to Make a ‘Positive Impact’ During Community Service After 11-Day Prison Stint

Felicity Huffman was released last month from prison after serving 11 days of her 14-day sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, and now is in the midst of her court-ordered 250 hours of community service. She is completing the service at the Teen Project, a non-profit organization that helps homeless teenagers and victims of sex trafficking. Huffman seems to be taking her work there seriously, according to Us Weekly.

“She’s taken a genuine interest in the young women,” a source told the outlet. And Huffman is “trying to make a positive impact on their lives.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There was definitely apprehension that Felicity felt from the staff, because no one knew how seriously Felicity was going to take this,” the source continued. “Most people just show, do the hours, and leave. They aren’t engaged and fully present. Felicity is the opposite.”

Huffman pleaded guilty to fraud charges after being accused of paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s college admissions test scores altered as part of a larger cheating scandal. In addition to her two-week prison sentence and community service, Huffman must also pay a $30,000 fine and will be under supervised release for a year.

“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done,” Huffman said during her sentencing. “At the end of the day I had a choice to make. I could have said ‘no.’ I thought to myself turn around. Just turnaround, and to my eternal shame, I didn’t.”

She said her daughter, Sophia, said to her, “I don’t know who you are anymore mom? Why didn’t you think I could do it on my own?”

It seems Huffman may soon have a national television audience to tell her story to as CNN’s Anderson Cooper, CBS’ Gayle King, NBC’s Savannah Guthrie and ABC’s George Stephanopoulos have all inquired about doing a sit-down interview, according to TMZ. She reportedly has not decided on which outlet to speak to, or if she will at all.

Another actress caught up in the scandal is Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli. They opted not to take a plea deal and will leave their fate in the hands of a jury. Earlier this week, a California insurance executive, Toby MacFarlane, was sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty for involvement in the same cheating ring. The judge that sentenced him is the same judge who will preside over Loughlin and Giannulli’s trail.