Felicity Huffman’s Daughter Georgia Announces Which College She’s Attending Following College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy’s younger daughter, Georgia, revealed which college she would be attending this week, months after her mother was indicted for conspiring to have her older daughter’s SAT scores altered. Georgia used her Instagram Story on Tuesday to share that she is planning to head to Vassar College in New York, sharing a photo of the school’s logo along with a blushing emoji.

In October, Huffman served 11 days in prison at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California and is now serving one year of supervised release. She has also begun the 250 hours of community service she is required to complete.

The actress was indicted in the college admissions scandal earlier this year and was reported to have “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 to KWF to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her oldest daughter.”

The money went to Rick Singer, who organized the scheme and organized for a proctor to correct answers on Huffman’s oldest daughter’s SAT test. Huffman originally announced her decision to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May and was sentenced in September.

To facilitate the scheme, the venue of Huffman’s daughter’s test was changed, which required a note from a neuropsychologist. In court in May, Huffman broke down in tears as she explained to the judge that her daughter, Sophia, had been seeing a neuropsychologist since she was eight and had been receiving extra time on exams since age 11. She added that the request to change the venue was not part of the scheme and that neither the neuropsychologist nor her daughter was aware of the fraud.

“I just didn’t want to create the impression that the neuropsychologist had any involvement because she, like my daughter, didn’t have any knowledge of my actions, of what I had done,” she said, via NBC News.

Huffman was indicted along with dozens of other parents, proctors and coaches in the scandal, which accused the parents of sending money to an organization set up by Singer in order to help their children get admitted to various colleges. Also indicted were Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who were accused of paying $500,000 to have their two daughters designated as crew recruits at the University of Southern California despite the fact that neither of them ever participated in the sport. Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them and are awaiting trial.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jon Kopaloff