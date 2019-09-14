Felicity Huffman Reportedly ‘Humbled’ by Prison Sentence Stemming from College Admission Scandal

Felicity Huffman hopes to move forward from her involvement in the college admissions cheating scandal after being sentenced to 14 days in prison. The Desperate Housewives star faced a judge Friday in Boston and received the prison time, as well as a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and one year of supervised release.

A source spoke with the press after the sentencing and opened up about Huffman’s state of mind after Friday’s events.

“The sentence Felicity received today is not about a victory or a defeat,” the insider told PEOPLE. “She is not disappointed or relieved about the outcome. She is contrite and humbled and accepts the outcome.

“Felicity knows she has a lot of work ahead of her to heal her family and win back the trust of the public, her colleagues and friends. She hopes the public will give her a second chance,” they added.

Huffman broke down ahead of the sentencing as she addressed the judge and apologized for her behavior and saying she would accept any sentence she received. The outlet wrote the actress’ husband, William H. Macy, was also visibly emotional during the hearing.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit mail fraud after she was accused of paying $15,000 to get her daughter Sophia’s SAT test scores changed. Prosecutors recommended she serve one month in prison, 12 years of supervised release and a $20,000 fine one week before the sentencing hearing.

After sentencing, Huffman released a statement to press, writing: “I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.”

She continued, “My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions.”

“She knew it was a fraud, it was not an impulsive act,” federal court Judge Indira Talwani said during the hearing. “Trying to be a good mother doesn’t excuse this.”

Talwani also addressed Huffman directly, saying, “I think you take your sentence and you move forward. You can rebuild your life after this. You’ve paid your dues.”

Full House star Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli were also accused and later charged with being involved in the scandal. They reportedly rejected a plea deal, leading to an additional charge that could lead to up to 20 years in prison, should they be convicted.

Huffman will have to report to begin her prison sentence on Oct. 25.