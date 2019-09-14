Felicity Huffman’s Prison Sentence Has People up in Arms over Final Ruling

Felicity Huffman was just given a 14-day prison sentence for the part she played in the Operation: Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, and the people are up in arms over the final ruling. After the two-week sentencing was handed down, many took to social media to comment on how short that amount of time felt to them, with one person tweeting, “Felicity Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in jail for buying her daughters way into college. A homeless lady was sentenced to 5 years for using an address to send her kid to Kindergarten outside her district.”

“Institutionalized racism working as designed. Felicity Huffman sentenced to 2 weeks in jail for paying $15,000 to rig her daughter’s SAT. Tanya McDowell, a Black woman who was homeless, sentenced to 12 years for sending her child to school in Norwalk, but ‘lived’ in Bridgeport,” another person said.

“Felicity Huffman was sentenced to two weeks in jail for buying her daughters way into college. A black woman who voted illegally without knowing it got five years,” someone else commented. “The US criminal justice system is messed up and racist.”

Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in jail for felony bribery and conspiracy to commit fraud. Henry Blodget gets zero jail time after scamming people and now makes millions through Business Insider. More than 70 people of color are in prison for life for non-violent weed crimes. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 13, 2019

“Felicity Huffman got 14 days in jail for the college entrance scandal. She paid $15,000 to bump her daughter’s score up 400 points higher than her practice test (PSAT). The SAT maxes out at 1600. How bad was her daughter’s score?” one other Twitter user joked.

“Tanya McDowell serving 12 years for sending her child to school in a better district and Felicity Huffman getting 14 days for scamming a university is proof the justice system works for the people it’s designed to work for,” a fifth user wrote.

Brooke Richardson, murdered her newborn & buried it in the backyard: ACQUITTED Felicity Huffman, paid money to a fake charity to facilitate cheating on SATs to get her daughter into college: 14 DAYS Crystal Mason, voted (didn’t know felons were ineligible): 5 YEARS America pic.twitter.com/lBJH8HuGpQ — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) September 13, 2019

“Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in jail. Last week, the Manhattan DA recommended 30 days jail for stealing a loaf of bread. A few months ago, Manhattan DA recommended one year jail for a man who stole cough syrup and toothpaste from a Duane Reade,” one more Twitter user commented

In addition to her jail sentence, Huffman was also given probation and community service. She will reportedly begin her jail sentence near the end of October.