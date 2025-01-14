Federal agents caused a stir in Ben Affleck‘s upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, but their presence had nothing to do with the actor. Instead, their visit was connected to a dangerous incident involving unauthorized drone activity during the ongoing wildfire crisis.

According to E! News, FBI agents and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were observed surveying the Pacific Palisades area over the Jan.11-12 weekend as part of their investigation into illegal drone operations. “Members of the FBI’s Ground Intercept task force are conducting activity in the area of the Palisades fire relative to unauthorized drone activity. Agents and our local partners may be visible throughout the area, including at various residences, for this reason,” an FBI spokesperson confirmed to the outlet.

The investigation follows a serious incident on Jan. 9 when a private drone collided with a Canadian Super Scooper firefighting aircraft, causing significant damage and forcing the plane to be grounded, NBC News Los Angeles reported via the LA Fire Department.

While photos obtained by TMZ showed law enforcement outside Affleck’s residence, authorities were canvassing various properties seeking potential CCTV footage. The FBI declined to confirm whether they specifically visited Affleck’s $20 million home, which he purchased in July 2024 following his separation from Jennifer Lopez. The property acquisition came just months before Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, with their separation finalized on Jan. 6.

The drone investigation comes amid devastating wildfires that continue to ravage Los Angeles. As of January 13, NBC News reports the fires have claimed 24 lives, destroyed over 12,300 structures, and consumed 40,000 acres. The Pacific Palisades blaze, the region’s largest, remains only 14 percent contained.

The crisis has personally affected Affleck’s family. His ex-wife Jennifer Garner revealed to MSNBC that she lost a friend to the fires and knows “100 friends who lost their homes.” Speaking alongside chef José Andrés, whose World Central Kitchen is providing aid to the area, Garner expressed survivor’s guilt over her home remaining unscathed. “I feel almost guilty walking through my house,” she admitted. “I’ve lived in and around the Palisades for 25 years. So I think all of us just—we want to get our hands into working somehow to be helpful. It is not some far away place that you can’t reach.”

As Andrés noted about his organization’s response: “It’s what World Central Kitchen does. We activated one hour after the fire began. We’re feeding people in shelters, we’re feeding first responders, we are adapting, because the situation keeps evolving day by day.”