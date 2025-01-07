Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Divorce Reportedly Settled

Despite not having a prenup, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were reportedly able to come to a quick and amicable divorce settlement. After months of rumors that their marriage was over, Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024. She listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, two days before attending the MET Gala solo. Now, TMZ reports the exes have come to an agreement. As for when their divorce will become officially, legally, the report says in about a month and a half.

Both will reportedly walk away with what they individually acquired during the 2-year union. This includes all money Affleck earned from his various movie projects. Neither will have to pay spousal support. Affleck will also keep his stake in his production company, Artists Equity, which he created in 2022 alongside his BFF, fellow actor Matt Damon, about four months after he wed Lopez. Since starting the company, Affleck and Damon have produced projects like Air, Unstoppable, The Instigators, Small Things Like These and The Accountant 2. Lopez starred in Unstoppable.

They also reached an agreement on their shared $61 million Beverly Hill estate house they bought, but the terms are confidential. It’s been on the market since before their divorce filing, but there’s been no luck with buyers. It took them nearly two years to find their home. Affleck has since moved into his own home, and Lopez has also been spotted out house shopping.

As part of their divorce, Lopez is dropping the name Affleck. She’s spoken about the effect the split has had on her in recent interviews.

“You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn’t,” she said of their split in an October 2024 interview with Interview magazine, noting that this split nearly broke her. “And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.’”