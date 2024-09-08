'Fast and Furious' Star Says He Might Be Arrested on Monday Morning

Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson surprised his followers over the weekend, posting to Instagram that he could be arrested on Monday morning. As many know, Gibson is locked in a heated legal fight with his ex-wife Samantha Lee after their 2020 divorce.

Gibson hasn't been shy about taking his personal issues to social media and slamming his ex for child support payments. The latest claims Gibson is being forced to attend court in Atlanta amid his press tour for his new film 1992 and his new album, which doesn't sit right with the massive star.

"At 9 am in the morning in Atlanta I might be arrested in court...... Samantha's lawyer Adam Gleklen and William Alexander who are besties with the judge Kevin M Farmer," Gibson wrote, claiming they were colluding. "ALL OF THESE NAMES ARE VERY PUBLIC KNOWLEDGE BECAUSE THEY ARE ALL VERY PUBLIC JUDGES AND LAWYERS DEMANDED that I come to court and cancel my press and media for my 1992 movie and my new Beautiful Pain album interviews and demanded that I come to court."

"So tomorrow morning I'm [sure] he's gonna wanna make an example out of me," Gibson added. "It's pretty clear that they hate my guts, but I must remind them and everything about my life and my success. I've worked my ass off since I was 14 years old to get here."

Gibson deleted the message by the time of publication, but has made it clear that his relationship with his ex-wife is non-existent and will stay that way despite sharing a child. She has sought access to Gibson's tax returns and bank statements, with hopes to raise child support payments from $20,000 to $40,000.

"There's nobody in the world who's caught me more off guard and hurt me more than that woman. So no, I don't trust you. I will never ever be able to unsee and unfeel," Gibson told Angela Yee on the Lip Service podcast.