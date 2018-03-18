Farrah Abraham Gets in the ‘Mood’ for St. Patrick’s Day

Even Farrah Abraham feds getting pinched on March 17.

The former Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram to share how she gets in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day. Sitting in the driver’s seat of a convertible car, Abraham is seen playing with her red hair and large sunglasses with round frames, while wearing a slim-fitted green cocktail dress.

Abraham captioned the post with hashtags of the words “mood”, “green” and St. Patrick’s Day, with green clover emojis. She also added the words “get lucky” and tagged the account of adult film account “Many Vids”.

Abraham filed a lawsuit against Teen Mom OG and 16 & Pregnant executive producer Morgan J. Freeman, Viacom and a number of production companies for $5 million for allegedly harassing her over work in the adult film industry.

Abraham claimed she met Freeman at her home in Texas and was “harassed, humiliated and degraded” by the producer. She went on to say that she “feared for her life” based on Freeman’s threats. The 26-year-old mother then went on the claim the harassment was based on “gender stereotypes of how women should act and appear” and that they “unreasonably interfered” with her work and psychological well-being.

MTV announced days later that Teen Mom 3 alum Mackenzie McKee would be replacing Abraham on Teen Mom OG after she was fired from the show.

In an interview with PopCulture.com, Abraham gave a fiery final speech to her former cast members and employers.

“I wish all the women of Teen Mom the best as their jealousy, hatred, and women-hating should stop and more so lift up and empower women,” Abraham told PopCulture.com. “This show lacks [confidence], [security], honesty and integrity, which is why the adults of this show must be controlled and puppeteered by producers and staff.”

“The effect on their children is concerning,” she continued. “I deeply hope the mothers and fathers take their children’s development and safety more serious. As I start a new chapter, I wish all the families the best in safety and health.”

The reality star also recently voiced her outrage towards Maci Bookout for calling her out for working in the adult entertainment industry, calling Bookout’s appearance on Naked and Afraid hypocritical.