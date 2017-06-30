A Look At Farrah Abraham’s Late Baby Daddy

Despite the ongoing drama in her life, the driving force in Farrah Abraham‘s life is her daughter Sophia. However, viewers of Teen Mom OG might not be as aware of Sophia’s late father, Derek Underwood.

Underwood was only represented on Abraham’s 16 & Pregnant episode through phone calls and was sadly not on good terms with her at the time. He tragically died in a car accident on Dec. 28, 2008, less two months before Sophia was born. He was 18.

Underwood and friend Zachary Mendoza, 18, were killed and another friend was injured when their car crashed into a pole, according to KCCI.

At the time, Underwood’s sisters spoke to the outlet about their brother’s life and personality.

“Definitely lived on the edge, but he was responsible, he went to work, came home,” said Alissa Underwood.

“He would always cook for us, and all his friends, whenever they came to the house, he loved to cook, he was going to go to culinary school,” said Kassy Underwood.

Despite being estranged at the time of his death and not acknowledging his death on 16 & Pregnant, the loss has obviously stuck with Abraham, and her daughter feels the loss, as well.

“The 28th comes up every year for me — and I went through depression and a hard time and Sophia, as a child, has gone through her own [struggle, asking], ‘What happened to my dad?’ And having her own loss,” she told In Touch.

The mother and daughter have visited Underwood’s grave on several occasions on Teen Mom with sometimes tearful results.

“I want a daddy! I want a daddy now! Daddy! Daddy, daddy, daddy, daddy! I want to die,” Sophia tells her mother during one visit.

“When you say you want to die to see him, it really makes mommy sad,” Farrah says tearfully. “Do you know that it hurts mommy when you say those things because I care about you, and I love you?”

Farrah has often shared tributes to Underwood on social media, including photos of his grave and of his family.

Abraham currently appears on Teen Mom OG and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

