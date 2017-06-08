Farrah Abraham Reveals New Fling On Twitter, Ex Slams Him Immediately

Farrah Abraham’s ex-boyfriend, Simon Saran, is not happy about the Teen Mom OG star’s fling with a new man, Asaf Goren. In a heated Twitter exchange earlier this week, Saran and Goren hurled insults at one another and it appears that a competition for Farrah’s affection could be underway.

The official Teen Mom OG Twitter account tweeted a GIF from the scene of Farrah Abraham’s date with Goren along with the message: “That time @F1Abraham went on a date with @asafgoren1 … #TeenMomOG.”

After posting the tweet, Saran responded with an insulting opinion about Goren.

“What a p*ssy! Living off on mommy and daddies trust fund. Typical LA f*ck boy!” Saran wrote.

As you might imagine, Goren did not take kindly to Saran’s comment.

Goren replied to Saran’s tweet by writing: “Say it in front of my face and will see kid… don’t be an insecure child…u better than that …or u just jealous.”

Simon then lashed out in a crude comment writing: “How did my n*ts smell on last week’s episode?”

Earlier this month, Farrah and Simon sparked rumors that they were getting engaged. Saran shared a snap in which many Twitter users thought looked like a proposal, but the mother of one shot down the rumors.

“I am not engaged that’s why I am single,” the 26-year-old reality star said. “Simon and I are cordial. We are friends—or trying to be. If it doesn’t work out to be friends in the future I am happy I tried to be friends with an ex.”

