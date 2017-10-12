Farrah Abraham Throws Shade at Kendall Jenner, Twitter Shuts Her Down

Farrah Abraham shared an article on Twitter that compared herself to models Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, but her followers were not about it.

The Teen Mom OG star’s posted an In Touch Weekly article that said her appearance at L.A. Fashion Week had the potential to leave Jenner and Hadid “shook.”

Farrah Abraham Struts Her Stuff at LA Fashion Week, Likely Has Kendall and Gigi Shook https://t.co/s9Lf88XISN — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) October 11, 2017

Her followers, many of which are fans of the supermodels, took offense at the insinuation and started clapping back.

“Kendall and Gigi shook by Farrah?” one fan wrote. “They probably don’t even know who she is!”

Another wrote, “I’m not even shook by you.”

It doesn’t look there’s a silent majority in support of the claim, either. Only five people have retweeted the remark and only 32 have liked it.

See some of the best reactions below.

Shaking with laughter maybe — yvonne pitts khalil (@KhalilYvonne) October 11, 2017

Bahaaaa 😂Kendal and Gigi shook by Farrah? They probably don’t even know who she is!🤷🏻‍♀️ — Ava-Lynn (@Hesingz2myheart) October 11, 2017

Lols I’m not even shook by you 😂💀 — ParyshPalacios (@paryshhester) October 11, 2017