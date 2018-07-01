Farrah Abraham Files Restraining Order Against ‘Mob Wives’ Star Following Threatening Video

Farrah Abraham’s social media feud with Drita D’Avanzo took another turn as she reportedly filed a restraining order against the Mob Wives personality.

Us Weekly reported the filing took place over the weekend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The feud between the two first started on Thursday when the two were hosting a joint event at gentleman’s club in Atlantic City. Abraham took to her Instagram and posted a live video of her criticizing D’Avanzo’s behavior.

“I don’t even know why they even shared my night with someone who is a has-been,” the former Teen Mom star said. “I’m like give me a break, it’s either you’re nice, you’re amazing, you have good work ethic, or stay the f— out of my way!”

D’Avanzo, furious over the matter, responded with her own video on Friday.

“However what does bother me is when I’m hanging out with you and you’re nice and you’re cool and then I wake up in the morning to hear you’re ripping me to shreds on your IG,” she said. “I don’t know who you’ve dealt with in the past but you’ve got the wrong motherf—er. I no longer assault anybody. Because last time somebody tried to test me, they end up putting me in jail.”(She was charged with assaulting a neighbor in 2016 and later cleared.)

“You’re not worth it,” she continued. “However, I might have to make an exception. But I will tell you one thing. I’m not going to closed-fist punch your face in, I’m going to open-hand smack the f— out of you. Straight up, on sight, just so you know.”

Abraham responded to that video with a pair of tweets, calling D’Avanzo a clown.

“F—ing low class trash dusted up nobody show up and work you have no work ethic and act like a criminal say what you want about me so you feel better about how pathetic you are!” she wrote. “Use me for press haha your a loser go get a real job my lawyer will be contacting you Psycho.”

D’Avanzo responded to that on Saturday with another video, saying she would no longer be mentioning Abraham on social media.

“She did tweet me and called me low class trash — this is coming from a girl that walks by a soda bottle and is like, ‘Hey, if I shove this up my a—, can I make a dollar?’ — and then she said I act like a criminal, which I’m not going to lie made me laugh,” she said.

“I knew you were scared to death,” she continued. “I just needed one video for you to start shouting 9-1-1! Help!”