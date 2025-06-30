Fans Concerned After Classic TV Legend Dick Van Dyke Abruptly Cancels Appearance

Dick Van Dyke scared fans earlier this weekend after a last-minute cancellation due to illness.

Van Dyke, the 99-year-old actor, was set to host one of his Vandy Camp events yesterday alongside his wife Arlene Silver but had to cancel just before the event started.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Each annual Vandy Camp event features Van Dyke and Silver with a cast of musicians to honor their “passion for comedy, vaudeville and the circus.”

His wife, 53, told the attendees at Malibu High School’s Arlene & Dick Van Dyke Theater that the TV icon was not having a “good day.”

During a speech, she joked with the crowd that she was “not the Van Dyke you’re expecting,” according to PEOPLE.

“I have to inform you that Dick is not up to coming to celebrate with us today. I’m sorry,” she said. “When you’re 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days…and unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he’s sick that he can’t be here.”

However, he did make an appearance on a livestream at the event.

Silver said she was “pretty confident” that Van Dyke would appear at the next Vandy Camp event “in person.” She continued on to speak on how the event is more than “just Dick Fan Dyke,” and how his fans “are the greatest human beings I’ve ever known.”

“It is a celebration of your childhood, all of our childhoods, the music that’s in the fabric of all of us, [and] Dick Van Dyke is a big part of that,” she said. “These Vandy Camp [events] are a wonderful opportunity to have you all in the same room and meet each other.”

Last April, Van Dyke told PEOPLE that he has no intention of winding down despite his old age, saying “I love what I do for a living.”