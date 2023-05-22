Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Wears Her Mom's Vintage Clothes

Gracie McGraw took some style hints from her mom, Faith Hill, during a red-carpet premiere on Friday. McGraw, Hill and Tim McGraw's eldest daughter wore a Jean Paul Gaultier dress, Tom Ford Gucci moto jacket, and vintage vinyl Manolo boots to the On Our Way premiere in New York City. She has two younger sisters, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21.

"Last night in clothes my mom let me have, clutching my movie ticket to ground me from my own inner monologue... wishing I was wearing smaller underwear," Gracie, 26, wrote on Instagram on May 19. "Fit is all vintage archive." She later confirmed to PEOPLE that all pieces were from her mother's personal collection.

The look stopped McGraw's followers in their tracks. "DAMN!!!!" Audrey wrote. "The Tom@Ford Gucci motorcycle jacket is [fire] as are you," Rita Wilson wrote. "Love that red leather!!" stage actor Justin Sargent wrote.

Gracie followed her parents into show business, working as an actress and singer. "Gracie, our oldest daughter, is an actress in L.A., and she makes me proud every day because she's such a strong, independent young lady who speaks her mind," Tim McGraw told PEOPLE in 2020. "And she makes me proud every day of the way she lives her life."

"It goes by so fast. You think you're giving them good life lessons," Tim told his Friday Night Lights co-star Garrett Hedlund in a conversation for Leo Edit in 2021. "You know, as a parent-look, [laughs] you're going to get half of everything wrong. That's just the nature of it. There is no handbook with it." He later added that it was "unfathomable" how time flies. Tim, 56, and Hill, 55, have been married since 1996.

"What starts happening is you start marking your time by their years," Tim continued. "And the next thing you know, they grow so fast and it's like every two years there's a different child that you have as they age. It's a beautiful thing, but it's a sad thing at the same time. You find yourself reflecting and looking back at pictures and thinking, 'Oh my gosh, I remember that time, I remember when they looked like that.'"

Although Tim and Hill have recorded several duets together, they didn't act in the same project until Taylor Sheridan cast them in his Yellowstone prequel series 1883. They played James and Margaret Dutton, ancestors of Kevin Costner's John Durron. Isabel May and Audie Rick played the couple's onscreen children. 1883 is now streaming on Paramount+, alongside the other Yellowstone prequel series, 1923.