‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Appears to Choke a Female Fan in Viral Video

The Flash star Ezra Miller appears to choke a female fan in an alarming video that surfaced on social media over the weekend. In the 8-second clip, which has not yet been verified by law enforcement, a man appearing to be the actor approaches a young woman and asks if she wants to “fight” before grabbing her by the neck. WARNING: the following video may be disturbing for some viewers.

“Who are you? Do you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” Miller, who has also starred in titles such as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, asks the unidentified woman, who was a patron at Prikina resort. When she doesn’t respond, he approaches her and wraps his hand around her throat, pushing her into a wall and then to the ground.

“Whoa, bro! Bro! Bro! Bro!” the person standing behind the camera intervenes. According to ComicBook.com, the video story had first been picked up by Icelandic outlet Fréttabladid, who spoke to the Geoffrey T. Huntingdon-Williams, the co-owner of the Prikina resort.

“Unfortunately, we do not want to comment specifically on this incident unless it is under review,” Huntingdon-Williams said in a statement translated from Icelandic. “We at Prikina state that we condemn all forms of violence and all its manifestations.”

The clip has raised concerns among fans of Miller and the series and movies he has appeared in, many taking to social media to comment. “I’ve been a fan of [Ezra Miller] ever since seeing him in The Perks of Being a Wallflower nearly 8 years ago,” wrote one person. “I’ve loved him in everything I’ve seen him in since and was so excited to see him in [The Flash] and the third [Fantastic Beasts] movie, but that video is inexcusable.”

“Ezra Miller come on, your behavior it’s unacceptable,” tweeted a second person. “Imagine choke slamming a fan; someone who helped you get to where you at today,” reacted another person.

At this time, the video has not yet been verified by law enforcement and Miller has not responded to it. ComicBook.com reached out for comment from Miller’s team but has not yet heard back.