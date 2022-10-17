Ezra Miller Enters Plea to Felony Charges

Ezra Miller has entered a plea to felony charges they face in Vermont. The actor has pleaded not guilty in a burglary case where they were caught intruding into a neighbor's home and stealing bottles of alcohol. Miller — who identifies as non-binary — faces up to 26 years in prison, and more than $2,000 in fines, if they are found guilty of the charges against them. Interestingly, Deadline notes that the police statement on the intrusion, from August, has mostly been "scrubbed" from the internet.

However, the outlet was able to reference its own previous story about the matter, which included the following statement from Vermont authorities: "As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling." Additionally, Miller was ordered to keep away from the neighbor, Isaac Winokur, as well as another Vermont resident, Aiden Early, as part of the conditions of their release.

Miller has been in the headlines quite a lot over the past year. In June, the parents of an 18-year-old girl accused Miller of grooming their daughter with "cult-like" behavior since she was 12. PEOPLE reported that in court documents, attorney and activist Chase Iron Eyes and his pediatrician wife Sara Jumping Eagle alleged that 29-year-old Miller began an inappropriate relationship with their daughter, Tokata Iron Eyes, back in 2016. The actor first met Tokata at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota, with her parents stating that Miller "took an immediate and apparently innocent liking" to her at the time.

Among their accusations, Chase and Sara claim that Miller provided Tokata with alcohol and drugs such as marijuana and LSD when she was a teenager. They state that Miller has displayed a "pattern of corrupting a minor," and even created "a sense of indebtedness" by paying for her Bard College tuition through an organization Miller was connected with. The parents also state that Tokata dropped out of college in December and began living with Miller. After a brief "detoxifying" period, the teen fled to New York City, Chase and Sara claim, to reunite with the actor. Tokata then traveled with Miller to Los Angeles and Hawaii, where the Fantastic Beasts star had been in legal trouble, including multiple arrests.

Tokata took to Instagram to refute her parents' claim, referring to Miller as her "comrade." In her post she wrote, "I dropped out of bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly there after, my mind was incredibly impacted and I've needed space and time for the processing of grief. My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss."

Tokata continued, "My father and his allegations hold no weight and are frankly transphobic and based in the notion that I am somehow incapable of coherent thought or opposing opinions to those of my own kindred worrying about my well being. I am now aware of the severity of emotional and psychological manipulation I was made to endure while in my parents home." Miller has since stated that they were "suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment."