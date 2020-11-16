Eva Mendes Shares Graphic Photo of Mono-Thread Cosmetic Procedure: 'Being Tortured by the Best of the Best'

✖

Eva Mendes shared a gruesome look inside her beauty routine with fans Friday, sharing a shocking look at herself mid-treatment, during which she had seven syringe pins inserted into her neck for a process called mono-threading, which is meant to promote a youthful appearance.

"Oye! [Dr. Mariana Vergara Hofstetter] has finally opened her own [Beauty Villa Vergara]," Mendes wrote. "This spa-home away from home is incredible! No office with bad fluorescent lighting. No sterile office vibe. This is my go to for all things beauty. A home where you can relax while being tortured by the best of the best. This is my happy place!"

"Here I am getting some Mono-Threads," she continued. "Ayyyy Dios! I’ll update you with results if you care. So excited to support her as a skilled beauty technician opening her own Latina owned business! Pa’lante reina!" The actress, 46, even answered questions about the procedure for her confused followers. When asked, "Does it hurt?" she responded, "Not really – surprisingly enough! And my threshold for pain is low! It looks more invasive than it is."

The Hitch star admitted she "honestly had no idea I had that many in. Then when she told me how many I didn’t believe her so I asked her to take a pic. This pic was not planned. I do not like physical pain! I do not like needles! This was a big one for me!"

Giving such a real look at the cosmetic treatments that go into life as a Hollywood star was applauded by Mendes' followers. "Props for showing this stuff. Beauty requires sacrifice I guess, or this industry does," one person wrote. "Looks dangerous, hope there's no side effects. Would say you don't need it, but what do I know." Another gushed, "How amazing are you for posting this??"

Vergara Hofstetter later reposted the photo to her own account, explaining the procedure in depth. "Mono threads activate collagen synthesis, which produces a gradual skin thickening, skin tightening and rejuvenation effect,” she explained. “Acupuncture is used mainly to relieve discomfort associated with a variety of diseases and conditions. ... The threads shown are mono threads, which stimulate collagen."

Asked if the procedure was designed to lift a "saggy neck," the doctor explained that the procedure focused for Mendes was not intended for that purpose. "She doesn’t have a saggy neck," she explained. "These threads stimulate collagen production and prevent a saggy neck."