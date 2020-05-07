Eva Mendes Claps Back After Fan Assumes Ryan Gosling 'Doesn't Help' Her Parent

✖

An Instagram user that questioned the parenting style of Ryan Gosling got quite the reaction from his wife, Eva Mendes. On Thursday, Fox News noticed the actress posted an image of a painting and called on her followers to caption it. However, one user noted that it seems like parenting is "a struggle" for her, and wondered why Gosling isn't more involved.

"I love women. I'm a girls' girl. I love connecting to women," Mendes wrote. "That's mainly why I have this page. So when I say I'm a 'tired mama' and want to connect to other 'tired mamas.' It's not about excluding the fathers or other caregivers that do so much. It's just me connecting to other women but in no way does it de-value what papas do."

Back in March, Mendes also addressed another alleged family issue in the comments section of her Instagram. Namely, why neither of them share photos of their kids on social media, which she said boils down to respecting their kids' privacy, as well as their own. It also echoed her recent sentiment about how she wants to utilize social media to connect with others.

"I take so much joy from connecting to other women," Mendes explained. "It means so much to me. Even just a quick exchange. I struggle with Social Media but I love the constant connection with women. I try to post responsibly and I try to make sure I don’t portray myself in a way that makes other women feel bad. Instagram can be hurtful in that way."

"I want women to know it takes a lot for me to look this way and that I struggle with food among many other things," she continued. "So thank you again for your comment and feel free to call me out on bulls— If you see it. As far as Ryan, I'll only post flashbacks of things that are already 'out there' (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that). My man and kids are private. That's important to me so thanks for getting that."

It turns out that Mendes has a way with words and her social media presence. Back in January, she managed to kill a critic with kindness after they criticized one of her dress designs. "I'm so sorry you don't like this one," she replied. "It happens to be my favorite piece of my new collection. But I'm sure there's other stuff you may like."