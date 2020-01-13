Eva Mendes Kills Her Critics With Kindness After One Calls Her Fashion ‘Ugly’

Eva Mendes is starting off 2020 with kindness and love towards everyone — even her critics. The Hitch actress made headlines for the best way to handle negativity on social media after her classy response to a follower who called her New York and Company design “ugly.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Jan 4, 2020 at 11:33am PST

Mendes looks cute as a button twirling in her bold purple and gold patterned dress in the Instagram video she shared Sunday, writing, “I think I resemble a horse at times. It’s not a bad thing. It just is. If I was an animal I’d clearly be a horse. Or a Shetland pony. Anyway here I am horsing around in my new favorite dress. The Natalya dress. I LOVE THIS DRESS!!! Thank you @alejandroblanco for creating this with me! Love love love this!”

The sunny post was quickly clouded by one commenter who wrote, “Dont like these designs you need a better Designer you to pretty for these ugly patterns.”

Mendes’ response was nothing but kind, however: “I’m so sorry you don’t like this one. It happens to be my favorite piece of my new collection. But I’m sure there’s other stuff you may like. If not [Kate Hudson] and [Gabrielle Union] design some great things. So there may be something for you there,” she wrote, even ending her message with, “Sending love for 2020.”

The Ghost Rider actress’ response earned plaudits from all sides.

“You are a class act! And gorgeous,” one wrote.

“Class act! New biggest fan right here. How kind, mature, inspiring, wise of a response to someone who probably needed compassion over anger,” another added. “And you promote other women at the same time. Not enough words in the English language to say how much I loved your response.”

Others chided the original commenter for being so negative for no reason: “It is so weird when people do this kind of thing. Some of us have forgotten the age old rule, if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” one follower wrote. “It’s so easy. Such a weird thing to do.”

