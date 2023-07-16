Comedian Eric André just unveiled his drastic 40-pound weight loss all at once, and he said he would never do it again. The actor gave an interview with Men's Health ahead of the premiere of The Erica Andre Show Season 6, explaining that he decided to get in the best shape of his life for this season. He said that anyone wanting to replicate his results would need to be either "psychotic or unemployed."

André's show is one of the most iconic productions on Adult Swim – a parody of a talk show with surreal segments and hidden camera pranks mixed in. He is also known for appearances in Jackass forever and Jackass 4.5. In the past, André has lost weight and gained weight just for segments on the show, and this time he lost weight while building up his muscles like never before. He said that he now believes it's unrealistic for average working people to try and achieve that kind of physique, and said that he himself will never do it again.

"As soon as I finished filming, I went back to pizza. It was a journey," he said. André said he has gained weight for roles before, calling it "super fun," and has lost weight as well, which he did not care for. For this season, he decided to become "super ripped," and it's not clear why yet. With at least eight episodes to go over the next few weeks, perhaps André's physique will factor into an upcoming prank somehow.

As for the process itself, André seemed to say there is no magic bullet-style solution. He said, "It took me six months. it's a full-time job. If you see any middle-aged person with abs know that they're either psychotic or unemployed, because it is a full time job." André said that he hired three different personal trainers to help him achieve this look and he did a lot of resistance training, including daily ab exercises. He said that he alternated muscle groups from day to day and took nightly walks for low-intensity cardio. He also hired a nutritionist to help him with his diet, which he said was the hardest part by far.

"If your only carbs are Japanese sweet potato and sourdough bread, and you can't eat after six o'clock in the evening, and you're drinking a gallon of water, and you can't drink any alcohol, and you can't have Hot Cheetos – you start losing your mind," he said. "I went crazy. I lost my mind. I ate a whole pizza. The day I wrapped, I woke up. I went to Russ and Daughters and ate a bagel."

André confirmed that he has already begun to let his physique backslide and his abs are no longer visible as they are in the pictures he posted on Instagram. He said that after taking a vacation to Portugal, he returned to his previous weight. His only fitness goal now is for his pants to fit comfortably, and he advised his fans to shoot for the same.

"I will never do a body modification again," he said. "Getting into shape after the age of 21 is so much work that I snapped at the end."

The Eric André Show Season 6 premiered on last month with guests Lil Nas X, Karrueche Tran, and Jaleel Blanco, with musical guest Denzel Curry. New episodes air on Sunday nights at 12 a.m. ET on Adult Swim. Previous episodes are streaming now on Hulu.